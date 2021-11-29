Carlow court hears man breached Covid restrictions to feed horses

A MAN who claimed to have ventured out during lockdown to feed horses was fined €100 at Carlow District Court last week.

The Enniscorthy man pleaded guilty to breaching Covid travel restrictions at Lemonstown, Dunlavin on 27 March last.

The individual represented himself in court.

Asked for his plea, he said: “I am guilty, but I am not guilty.”

The defendant entered a guilty plea after being pressed by Judge Colm Roberts.

He said he had been travelling to “feed horses on the mountainside”.

“Have you been vaccinated,” asked the judge.

“No,” said the man.

“Moving around and not being vaccinated is not good,” said Judge Roberts.

The defendant said he had just been giving hay to the horses.

“But you are not allowed,” said the judge.

The court was told he kept two horses.

“Do you work?” asked Judge Roberts.

“Not really,” said said the man.

Judge Roberts then wondered did the defendant do casual work or nixers.

The man replied: “I am not used to being in court.”

Judge Roberts said he would take the animal welfare into account and issued a fine of €150.

The court was then told that the defendant’s companion in court had €100 and Judge Roberts was happy to take this amount to dispose of the case.

A 23-year-old Kilkenny woman was fined €250 for also breaching the restrictions.

The woman was stopped at a garda checkpoint on the Kilkenny Road on 19 March last.

“She did not provide a reasonable reason for her travel,” said Sergeant Hud Kelly.

Defending solicitor Chris Hogan said his client had been looking for a light bulb, as her vehicle was due its NCT check.

Judge Roberts described the facts as “not the most serious matter” and imposed a fine of €250.

