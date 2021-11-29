Death notices and funeral announcements

Cathy Farrell

35 Oak Hill, Palatine Road and formerly of 48 Kernanstown, Bennekerry, Carlow, November 29th 2021 (peacefully) at home. Beloved eldest daughter of Michael and Catherine and much loved sister of Alicia, Brenda, Anna, Stephen, David, Frank, Mary Clare, Sarah, Belinda, Teresa and the late Michael who died February 17th 2021. Very sadly missed by her heartbroken parents, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, her siblings partners, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea. After Mass Cathy will along with Michael’s Ashes will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link: www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. Please respect Government and HSE guidelines at all times.