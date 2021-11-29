  • Home >
Gardaí arrest eight in connection with ‘violent disorder’ in Tuam cemetery

Monday, November 29, 2021

Gardaí have arrested eight people in connection with “violent disorder” in Tuam cemetery that took place two months ago.

Gardaí investigating the incident, which occurred in the cemetery in Co Galway on September 22nd, conducted an operation on Monday morning in Co Galway.

This operation resulted in the arrest of seven men, ranging in age from their mid-20s to their mid-50s, and one woman who is aged in her mid-20s.

Those arrested are currently detained at various Garda stations in the Galway division, under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

