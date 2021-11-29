Grants open to Carlow groups to enhance water environment

Grants are available for communities in Carlow to deliver water, biodiversity, and climate action initiatives

The Community Water Development Fund is now open for 2022

This fund helps local communities deliver projects and initiatives that enhance the local water environment, delivering multiple benefits for biodiversity and climate action. The Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) administers the Fund on behalf of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. It is open to all community and voluntary groups to apply.

There is a total fund of €380,000 available for 2022. Grants awarded will range from €500 to €25,000. For support with your application contact Ann Phelan Community Water Officer for Carlow.

LAWPRO launched the 2022 Fund at their annual ‘Communities Caring for Water’ conference held virtually on Saturday 20 November. The conference is an annual event hosted jointly between The Rivers Trust and LAWPRO. This year, almost 300 attendees representing community groups across the whole of Ireland shared knowledge and experiences of caring for their local water environment.

Speaking at the event Sheevaun Thompson, funding lead with LAWPRO said: “Since it was first launched in 2018, demand for the Community Water Development Fund has increased year on year. It is exciting to announce the fund for 2022 to support locally led community projects.” To access a recording of the conference visit LAwaters.ie

You can complete the grant application form online at LAwaters.ie . Closing date for receipt of applications is 12 noon on Tuesday 8 February 2022.

Projects should show benefits for water quality, biodiversity, and climate action.

If you experience any technical difficulties on the website, please email [email protected] or contact us at Facebook.com/LAWPROteam.