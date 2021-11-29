James Cox

With the Government and National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) now accepting Covid-19 antigen tests they will become a regular part of Irish life.

While Nphet has been slow to accept antigen tests, they have now recommended their use. Government has shelved plans for subsidised antigen tests, but it still looks like they will be one of the tools used in the fight against the virus.

Some people have already been using the tests for months for peace of mind before meeting friends and family.

Others have not yet, and it’s important to use the tests correctly.

Martin O’Brien, operations manager at Covid testing company CoviSal, gave BreakingNews.ie a step-by-step guide on how to use antigen tests.

How to take an antigen test

“The antigen test comes in many different brands and packages, but the format is similar,” Mr O’Brien said.

“There are three key parts to an antigen test: the test card, the reagent liquid and the swab.”