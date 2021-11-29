Late Late Toy Show, watched from 152 countries, raises over €6m for Irish charities

The Late Late Toy Show was this year watched from 152 countries and has raised €6,601,895 million for Irish charities.

An average audience of 1.8 million tuned in to the show across the weekend, making it one of the highest rating television programmes on a single channel on record in Ireland.

Some 81 per cent of people watching television on Friday night tuned in to The Lion King themed show on RTÉ One, which had an average audience of 1.56 million viewers. A further 292,000 viewers later watched the programme on catch-up TV.

In total, over 2.2 million viewers tuned in for at least a minute of the show over the weekend.

Online, Irish viewers streamed the show on the RTÉ Player from 152 countries, including from all 50 states in the USA and all eight Australian territories.

There were over 330,000 streams of the show both live and on-demand across the weekend, making it one of the most-watched programmes of 2021. The Irish Sign Language (ISL) version of the show has over 18,000 streams to date.

Most-watched clip

Ed Sheeran and the Toy Show Choir performance was the most-watched clip from the show, while DJ Callum and his hype-man Jackson, fashionista Abigale and Kellie Harrington’s knock-out surprise were also massive hits.

On Toy Show night, the top 10 social media trends in Ireland at one point were the names of the children who appeared on the show with host Ryan Tubridy.

“Friday night was an absolute joy to present, and it felt like it was about six or seven minutes long, it just went by so fast as such were the joy that the children brought to everyone in Ireland,” Tubridy said.

“We were a country that needed one big magical hug and thanks to the kids all around the country, we got it. I am flabbergasted by the audience share and I am bowled over by the donations made to The Toy Show Appeal.

“I think that every child matters and for one night in a dark year, the sun came out and kindness won and the future looking at those kids is very, very bright. So here is the start of a hopeful Happy Christmas for everyone in Ireland, especially the children whose future is made a little brighter thanks to the kindness of their fellow citizens.”

The €6.6 million raised in The Toy Show Appeal marks a total of €13 million raised over the course of the charity appeal’s two years.