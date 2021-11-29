New mica redress scheme slammed as a ‘myth’

By Cate McCurry, PA

A proposed revised mica redress scheme has been criticised by a campaigner, who said homeowners will be forced to fork out tens of thousands of euro.

Paddy Diver said the new redress scheme is not enough to meet the cost of rebuilding homes, as it would cover €138 per square foot for homes affected by mica.

Mr Diver slammed the grant for remediation works, capped at €420,000, as a “myth”.

Defective building blocks containing excessive deposits of the mineral mica have seen thousands of properties start to crumble across the country.

Homeowners and families in Co Donegal hit by the devastating effect of mica have vowed to show the world the ‘despair and waking nightmare’ of living in a crumbling home (Niall Carson/PA)

An estimated 5,000 homes in Co Donegal are affected, with thousands more understood to have faulty blocks in counties Sligo, Clare and Limerick, with campaigners calling for 100 per cent redress from the Government.

The Government has come under pressure to provide a scheme that would cover 100 per cent of rebuilding costs.

Mr Diver, who has long campaigned on behalf of mica families, said there is an impression that families will get up to €420,000 to rebuild their homes.

“The Government is trying to put out this big myth that there is a €420,000 to cap on out there,” he added.

“There will be about 15 per cent of the families that will be able to avail of the 420,000.

“It’s the square foot rate that is the problem.

“(The Government) are offering €136 a square foot rate.

“It does not work because the housing authorities are looking for €150 a square foot to fix the council houses.

“If the housing authority think they can’t do it for €138, they need €150 per square foot then the homeowners need €150.

“There is not a contractor in Ireland that will fix a house for €138 per square foot.”

Tens of thousands of people from Donegal, Mayo, Sligo and Limerick took part in a protest last month to demand the Government covers all the costs for homes that are crumbling due to defective blocks.

The structural damage is seen in the mica-affected home of Michael Glackin in Malin Head, Co Donegal (Niall Carson/PA)

Campaigners have vowed to return again if a 100 per cent redress scheme is not put in place.

A Cabinet decision on the redress scheme is expected to be made on Tuesday.

Mr Diver said Ireland will face a second housing crisis if the scheme is not applied to all homes, including holidays homes and rental properties.

“There are over 3,000 people sitting on a housing list in Donegal already, there are no houses to rent,” he added.

“When these houses go down, there is a guaranteed housing crisis ahead.

“We will continue fighting.

“There is no way we can sign up to this scheme.

“They think we will take it lying down, but that is not going to happen.

“We will turn this into the biggest revolution Ireland has ever seen.

“We are going to close the place down.

“The eyes of Europe will be watching us.

“The Government should be ashamed of themselves for trying to divide the people of Ireland and trying to turn them against us.”