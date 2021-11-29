Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire tests positive for Covid

James Cox

Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire has tested positive for Covid-19, and will work from home while self-isolating.

The Cork South Central TD revealed he had tested positive in a video which he shared on social media.

He said: “Have just tested positive for Covid-19. My symptoms so far are mild and manageable thankfully.

“I had been self-isolating in any event as members of my family had also tested positive and thankfully their symptoms are not particularly severe either – a bit under the weather but not severe.”

Mr Ó Laoghaire, who is Sinn Féin’s education spokesman, said he will be unable to attend a number of events this week.

This includes an engagement between his colleague Eoin Ó Broin and housing and homeless organisations in Cork on Friday.

He said Rose Conway Walsh will cover the Education Committee.

“I will continue to be working as long as the symptoms remain as manageable as they are,” Mr Ó Laoghaire said on Twitter.

“I’ll be working from home covering all the issues and monitoring and being active on them as best as I can whether they relate to education, to my constituency or any other matter indeed.”