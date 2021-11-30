Christmas lights turn housing Carlow estate into a winter wonderland

A KILDAVIN housing estate has lit up and lifted spirits with its magical Christmas lights display.

All 14 homes in Glasheen are bedecked with festive lights in aid of the liver transplant unit at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin.

It’s the third year the whole estate has done this for a good cause, with visitors coming from as far as Dublin, Waterford, Cork and Kildare to view the spectacular scene.

“I think it changes the mood of everyone. It’s bringing a smile to people’s faces. It’s starting to feel like Christmas,” said local resident Stephen Tangney.

Stephen, husband Ger and fellow Glasheen resident Murt Hendrick began working on the display in August. And there are 28,000 lights on Stephen and Ger’s home alone! Also this year, there is a special sleigh, where families can take a snap as a memory.

Residents wish to thank Mattie Byrne Hardware in Bunclody, who sponsored wood for the models, and Rooney Media Graphics, which whipped up a special welcome sign.

There’s a great buzz in the estate, especially for local children.

“Our two little fellas asked us after Halloween when are the lights going up. When is Santy coming? They look forward to it as much as we do,” said Stephen.

This year’s chosen charity, the liver transplant unit in St Vincent’s, is one that’s close to many local people’s hearts.

Twenty-year-old Ciaran Kavanagh from Bunclody suffered sudden liver failure earlier this year, but thanks to St Vincent’s staff and a donor, he was able to return home. Ciaran has visited Glasheen to help with the lights, along with his father Brian.

Just days after the lights were switched on, the estate raised €800.

People are asked to park outside Glasheen for safety reasons, as many children play in the estate. The lights are on from 5pm to 11pm and a donation bucket is located by the crib in the estate. The lights will remain switched on seven days a week until 6 January.