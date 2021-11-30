Death notices and funeral arrangements

James (Jim) Gallagher

89 Green Road, Carlow, formerly Dungloe, Co. Donegal (Retired member of An Garda Síochána) November 29th 2021 (peacefully) in the gentle loving care of Hillview Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Marie and much loved father of Sheila, Fiona, Niamh and Áine and adored grandad of Euan, Aisling, Brian, Laura, Eva and Harry. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sisters Marie and Riona, sons-in-law Hamish, Brian and Nathan, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, former Garda Colleagues, neighbours in Green Road, relatives and many friends. Predeceased by his brothers John and Hugo.

May Jim Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, on Wednesday evening from 3pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Delta Centre, Carlow.

Jim’s Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam

Please respect Government and HSE guidelines at all times.