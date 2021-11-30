Fireside Companion is jam-packed with interesting articles

By Charlie Keegan

THE third edition of Fireside Companion, the Christmas annual of The Nationalist, is now on sale in counties Carlow, Laois and Kildare.

Just like last Christmas, this coming festive season sees the Irish people dealing with strange times, restrictions imposed that require new ways of doing the old familiar things. The welfare of our citizens remains foremost in all our minds.

So hopefully readers of Fireside Companion will find plenty of articles to interest them. Within the 100 pages of the annual is a variety of stories, articles, sport, games and puzzles – a cocktail that will appeal to young and old.

The variety of the contributions makes for a great read and enables the reader to dip in and out of the articles, some of which are lengthy, others written in a shorter vein.

Also, many photographs are spread throughout the publication as illustrations, being conscious of the truism that ‘a picture paints a thousand words’.

In the sports section, Ger McNally reflects on a very special year in the 2021 A to Z of Irish sport. Ger also speaks to Brian Kennedy, an international cross-country skier from Tinryland, who hopes to represent Ireland in the 2022 Winter Olympics, and also to Jasmine Byrne from Ballinabranna, who is planning to take the karate world by storm.

Kieran Murphy speaks to Stephen Bambrick and Johnny Nevin, 25 years after Naomh Bríd won its first Carlow hurling title.

Kieran also speaks to Dale Bolger and his golfing-mad family, after he became the first Carlow man to win the Midland Scratch Cup in 41 years during 2021.

Harry Shorthose has all the festive sporting highlights to look out for, and don’t forget to try out the Humdinger Sports Quiz!

Fireside Companion is available at supermarkets and shops throughout the region. At €4, the annual represents outstanding value at Christmas 2021 and is an ideal festive gift for people from Nationalist territory living abroad.