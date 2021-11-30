Judge says fines laws are a waste of garda time

A JUDGE has complained that gardaí are “spending time doing things that most people do not want gardaí doing”.

Judge Colm Roberts made the comment at Wednesday’s sitting of Carlow District Court as he cancelled warrants and charges relating to ten people who had left the country or could not be traced by gardaí.

Judge Roberts, a visiting judge to Carlow, criticised the Fines Act, saying that it was wasting time for the court and for the gardaí and he believed the Oireachtas needed to be made aware of that fact.

At regular sittings of the district court in Carlow, gardaí will make applications to cancel warrants and strike out charges. Warrants are issued when the defendant has failed to pay a fine or attend court.

Gardaí spend considerable effort in executing these warrants, but individuals may have left the jurisdiction or cannot be traced by gardaí.

Judge Roberts noted that one warrant related to unpaid fines from four years ago.

“Four years … all that time. What a waste,” he said.

“All this from the Fines Act … that’s great … makes it a lot more efficient,” the judge wryly noted.

Judge Roberts said the old system, which has been widely viewed in a negative manner, involved a simple default custodial sentence being imposed if a fine was not paid.

“Now we have fines that are going nowhere,” said the judge.

“That is why they are before you,” said Sergeant Hud Kelly.

Judge Roberts asked Sgt Kelly does An Garda Síochána keep records on the number of warrants that have been struck out.

Sgt Kelly replied that the records are kept and Judge Roberts said it would be important that they be collated.

“The Oireachtas should be made aware,” he said.

Judge Roberts also said that he disliked being part of this system. The judge stated that gardaí were spending excessive time on these matters as opposed to more important duties.

“They are spending time doing things that most people do not want gardaí doing.”