Lace-making project culminates with two-day exhibition in Borris

Josie McAteer working on a piece of lace

By Elizabeth Lee

WHEN Lady Harriet Kavanagh introduced lace-making to the village of Borris 174 years ago as a way for local women to make a few bob, little did she know that the craft would be used to engage people during a pandemic in the 21st century!

Inspired by the traditional craft of lace-making, ‘The Borris Lace by Post Project’ was launched in May of this year. Its aim was to engage older people in a creative activity in a Covid-safe way. Participants were engaged in a process of making and stitching with two local artists, Ally Nolan, a designer and craft maker from Bagenalstown, and Jules Michael, a painter and community artist living near Borris.

Jules and Ally designed a six-month project where, each month, participants received a pack by post filled with everything they needed to learn the creative processes involved in making lace, sewing techniques and more.

“Each step of the project was posted to participants in a unique pack, with materials and instructions to complete in their own home,” explained Jules. Ally added: “Posting out packs was a way for us all to connect, while being Covid-safe in our own homes.”

The Borris Lace by Post project was developed by Carlow Arts Service and Creative Ireland Carlow in collaboration with the Borris Lacemakers Group and the Craft Hub EU project.

Carlow County Council arts officer and Creative Ireland co-ordinator Sinead Dowling said: “We are thrilled to have been able to support this project, which not only provided a wonderful creative outlet during challenging times but also highlighted the work that the Borris Lacemakers Group does to conserve our beautiful heritage craft.”

Lady Kavanagh first introduced the idea of lace-making as a money-making venture for local woman in Borris. The women used the laundry room in Borris House to make their intricate and delicate pieces.

The Borris Lacemakers Group was established in 2016 to redress the decline of the craft. The Borris Lace by Post project is mirroring Lady Kavanagh’s concept of supporting local communities through troubled times by addressing positive mental health, physical dexterity, promoting an indigenous craft and all the history, links and stories that go with it.

And now, an exhibition of the project’s work is about to open.

Taking place on the evening of Monday 13 December and from 11am to 4.30pm on Tuesday 14 December, an exhibition of this wonderful project will go on display in the laundry room of Borris House.

On the Monday evening, a beautiful light projection onto the gate lodge of Borris House by artist Caroline Conway will light up the winter skies.

For Covid safety reasons, the launch on Monday is by invitation only, but time slots are available to book for the following day, so please email [email protected]