Late-night DART and train services to run over Christmas period

Late-night DART and train services will run over the Christmas period, Irish Rail has announced.

The DART and commuter trains to Maynooth, Dundalk and Kildare will operate late over three pre-Christmas weekends beginning Friday December 3rd, and also on New Year’s Eve.

Irish Rail said the late-night services will be timed to align with the midnight closing of hospitality venues under current Covid-19 restrictions.

Fares will be unchanged from regular services, it added. Customers can use Leapcards, buy cash fares at normal rates, and use weekly, monthly or annual season tickets.

The late-night services will also have security personnel on board to ensure customer safety, Irish Rail said.

The full schedule of DART and commuter services is as follows:

December 3rd, 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th:

00:30hrs from Pearse serving all stations to Howth

00:30hrs from Connolly serving all stations to Greystones

00:40hrs from Pearse serving Tara St, Connolly, and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk

00:20hrs from Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth

00:50hrs from Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare

December 31st (New Year’s Eve):