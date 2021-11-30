Leighlinbridge woman scoops ‘design Oscar’

Designer Kim Mackenzie-Doyle with her award

By Elizabeth Lee

The B!G Idea is now officially a multi award-winning organisation after being crowned Grand Prix and Design Education & Research Award winner from The Institute of Designers in Ireland.

The coveted accolade, which represents the most memorable, disruptive and standout project of 2021 was presented to The B!G Idea.

The B!G Idea was established by Kim Mackenzie-Doyle and is a 16-week creative empowered programme that provides students and teachers with the tools, teachings and platform to use creativity to tackle complex social issues.

“It’s been an amazing first year … we are thrilled to have won such a prestigious award that recognises the team’s efforts and ambition. In January 2022, we will have 2,066 students from 42 schools in 20 counties across Ireland beginning our programme and we have a waiting list of 10,000-plus. We need 400 industry mentors to support them. It’s a brilliant challenge,” said Kim.

Kim, a product design trailblazer from Leighlinbridge, is a former president and current director of the Institute of Designers in Ireland, as well as a member of the National Design Forum and the Expert Group For Future Needs Skills.

Together with a network of creative and innovative professionals, The B!G Idea teaches students critical-thinking and creative problem-solving to enable them to solve pressing social issues such as climate change, mental health issues and social injustice.

Mentors come from a wide range of backgrounds and industries, but all have in common the ability to inspire the next generation to take on new challenges.

This year’s mentoring takes place in February 2022 with a two- to three-hour commitment and judging will be held in May, with the end-of-year showcase also that month.

“Mentors will each work with between three and five projects alongside their peers – working through the purpose-built online Big Idea dashboard,” explained Kim.

Mentorship packages cost just €200 each and 100% of the money goes towards the cost of the programme for two students and their learning materials. To register as a mentor or sponsor, visit thebigidea.ie