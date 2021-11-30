Magical fireworks display kick-starts the festive season with a bang

By Suzanne Pender

THE Carlow skies lit up in spectacular style on Saturday night for a hugely successful kick-start to the festive season.

County Carlow – Festive Family Experience Music and Fireworks Event welcomed a terrific crowd of over 2,000 people to the town hall car park for a feast of entertainment, which culminated in a magical fireworks display.

The show was a free-ticketed event, with huge demand from the Carlow public, all keen to herald in the Christmas season with a bang!

MC Brendan Hennessy kicked off proceedings from the stage, with lots of entertainment featuring a host of local acts.

First up was Walter Hennessy along with local performers and musicians, getting everyone in the Christmas mood, followed by some terrific performances from The Backline.

The Backline is a local online forum for musicians, singers and performers started by Justin Kelly back in March 2020, which has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Of course, a Christmas event just couldn’t be held with the main man himself – Santa making an appearance, joined by his trusted sidekick Wibbly Wobbly Wendy.

Mayor of Carlow cllr Ken Murnane welcomed everyone to the event and encouraged all to shop local this Christmas and to stay safe while doing so. The mayor was joined on stage by deputy Murnane O’Connor and cllr Fintan Phelan, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council.

Cllr Phelan described it as a wonderful event and thanked all involved in organising this event for the people of County Carlow.

Then came the dramatic countdown to the fireworks, a flurry of excitement meeting their spectacular launch from Carlow Town Park. There were lots of “oohs and aahs” from an appreciative audience as a huge variety of fireworks lit up the night sky, all perfectly set to music.

Light-up wands and light sticks waved in the crowd, welcoming the start of Christmas in Carlow.

For full details on the Festive Family Experience series of events and competitions visit #carlowchristmas on social media.