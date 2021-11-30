Talented kids get creative for ‘Féile’ art competition

By Suzanne Pender

FÉILE an Fhómhair may not have been possible this year due to ongoing pandemic restrictions, but that didn’t stop the bilingual autumn festival going creative online.

Festival organisers Glór Cheatharlach went ahead with its autumn art competition for primary schools online and were thrilled by the fabulous entries from all over the county.

The popular art competition is organised each year as a celebration of the Irish language and the beauty and abundance of the season’s autumnal colours.

Pupils in primary schools throughout Co Carlow were invited to produce an artistic piece of their own choice on the theme of An Fómhar/Autumn, with any text on the entry to be ‘as Gaeilge’. Their teachers were asked to then email the best entries from their classes to Glór Cheatharlach.

Hundreds of entries depicting nature, the environment and seasonal scenes bursting with the rich colours of autumn were submitted digitally, creating an enormous task for the judges to choose winners in each category from first to sixth classes.

In addition to primary schools, children attending Áras na nÓg Afterschool took part in the competition this year for the first time and three of their entries were among the winners.

The normal procedure would be to honour the young artists at a public event, where their prizes would be presented, but for the second year in succession, this had to be deferred because of Covid restrictions.

Instead, Glór Cheatharlach uploaded images of all the winning entries to the organisation’s social media platforms and delivered the prizes directly to their schools.

Winning entries this year came from several schools, including Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál, Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc, Scoil an Easpaig Uí Fhoghlún, Holy Family Askea and Tinryland as well as Ballinabranna and Leighlinbridge national schools.

All at Glór Cheatharlach are extremely grateful to the pupils and teachers who took part in the competition and look forward to organising the more familiar style of autumn art competition and presentation of prizes for the next Féile an Fhómhair. Bímís dóchasach!