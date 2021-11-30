Taste in Carlow cancelled

By Suzanne Pender

THE much-anticipated inCarlow Food and Drink Christmas Showcase @ Arboretum has been cancelled.

This morning, Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office issued a statement indicating that “for the safety of all concerned we have taken the difficult decision to cancel our Taste in Carlow Food and Drink Christmas Showcase”.

Organisers assured that if you bought a ticket, you will receive a full refund in the coming days. The statement also encourages the public to consider the charity at the centre of the cancelled event.

“You might spare a thought for Éist Cancer Support Centre, which was to be the beneficiary of much of the ticket price for these events and remember them in your Christmas charity giving. We are sorry for the disappointment and for any inconvenience.”