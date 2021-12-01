An Important Message From Santa!

Sponsored content

Invite a little magic into your home this Christmas with a personalised Santa video for your little ones. EZ Living Furniture is delighted to announce the return of our hugely successful Santa messages from 2020.

These custom-made videos come directly from Santa himself and include personal details about your child/children. All proceeds collected from each video are donated to a worthy cause. Last year, these videos helped to raise a whopping €22,000 for mental health charity Let’s Get Talking.

This year, we wanted to help another exceptional charity in need – TLM (Their Lives Matter).

Their Lives Matter is a children’s charity founded by an incredible Irish woman, Dr Trish Scanlon. Dr Trish, who is originally from Co Wicklow has been working in Tanzania for 15 years helping to treat countless Tanzanian children who are battling cancer.

Dr Trish and her team of medical professionals have dedicated their lives to helping improve the lives of children with cancer and their families in Tanzania. Because of this, EZ Living Furniture felt it absolutely necessary to do whatever we could to help and raise some much-needed funds for them. So, we contacted a close, personal friend of ours and luckily, he agreed to help us.

The one and only – Santa Claus, together with his elves are taking time out of their busy schedules in the workshop to deliver personal video messages to children all over the world. Santa messages can be booked through the link below and don’t worry, Santa has checked his nice list, twice in fact, and will have personal information about each child in every video. No two videos will be the same and are unique and custom-made for every child.

Each video costs €20 and can include up to 5 children. All proceeds from each Santa video will go directly to TLM (Their Lives Matter).

Book now to avoid disappointment and keep the magic of Christmas alive in your home this season!

https://www.ezlivingfurniture.ie/santa-2021/

And remember, he knows if you’ve been bad or good so be good for goodness sake!