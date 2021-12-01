Carlow action group raise awareness of violence in the home

By Elizabeth Lee

A CAMPAIGNING group held an event in Carlow town last week to raise awareness of domestic abuse.

The Carlow Area Domestic Abuse Action Network launched its 16 Days of Action when they handed out information leaflets about how to access support if in a violent or crisis situation at home.

The initiative is an international campaign to raise awareness of domestic violence and abuse. The Carlow Area Domestic Abuse Action Network includes members of several agencies in the county, which provide support to those experiencing abuse.

One of its main messages is that domestic abuse is everybody’s business and that changes need to be made at all levels of society.

Statistics from the domestic abuse support services, Tusla and the gardaí show that reports of abuse have increased by more than 20% during recent lockdowns and the housing crisis has a serious impact on the ability of people fleeing violent homes.

The launch was also joined by Colm Kelly Ryan, who is co-ordinating the White Ribbon campaign in the area. Colm is a developmental worker for Carlow and Kilkenny with the Men’s Development Network.

The campaign is taking place in 60 countries worldwide and it seeks to engage with men and boys on ending violence against women and gender-based violence.

Several members of the local county council also joined the campaigners at Shamrock Square, Carlow.

The group lit candles to represent bringing light to all who are struggling in the darkness of domestic abuse. They also displayed a booklet which they produced, ***Enough is enough: County Carlow domestic violence and abuse resource pack***, which has a wealth of information on recognising the signs of abuse and listing services in the county that support those experiencing violence and abuse in their homes.