Carlow Co Council pass budget for 2022

CARLOW County Council passed a budget exceeding €60 million last week.

The total budget for 2022 amounts to €62.23m, which is €600,000 less than last year.

Pat Delaney, head of finance at Carlow County Council, said this year’s budget closely mirrors last year’s figures.

There were increases in the two main expenditure items. Housing has a provision of €17.9 million, followed by roads at €13.86m.

Mr Delaney said the budget would maintain services at current levels. However, he cautioned that it was contingent on a full recovery of the local economy and the collection of rates or compensation supports from government.

Commerical rates remain the same and Mr Delaney stated that they had not been increased in 13 years.

“During that period they have reduced 3%, which is unusual in the southeast.”

Mr Delaney said 75% of businesses in Carlow pay commercial rates which are less than €6,000.

Once again, councillors supported varying commercial rates on vacant properties. This means that 50% of rates applied would be refunded, with the first €6,000 of commercial rates discounted. This, says the council, is to encourage the “productive use of vacant properties”.

The budget received almost universal support and was passed.

Cathaoirleach Fintan Phelan said it had been important to pass a budget, before thanking Mr Delaney and his team for the work they had put in.

“It’s a good budget for this county. It maintains services and provides vital investment in our communities and for economic development,” said cllr Phelan.

People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace was the lone voice who opposed the budget, criticising €3 million that was outstanding in developer fees.

She said she could not support a budget “that comes after working people with the Local Property Tax and regressive taxes”.