Death notices and funeral arrangements

Mary O’Brien (née) Kearney

formerly of Mary’s Hair Salon, Regent Street, Bagenalstown and Ballinaboley, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow, 30th November 2021 (peacefully) at home. Predeceased by her father and mother Dave and Anastasia (Kearney). Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tony, family Marina, David, Adeline and Tony, grandchildren Shannon, Connie, Jonah, Luchia and Líla, daughters-in-law Karen and Avril, sons-in-law Donie and Brian, sisters Breda, Kathleen and Ann, brother Dick, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May Mary’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing in Somers’ Funeral Home, Bagenalstown, on Wednesday afternoon from 3pm, concluding with funeral prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass for Mary will take place on Thursday morning at 11am in St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown. Burial immediately afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Mary’s family would ask you to adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing in the funeral home and in the church.

Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie

George Desmond (Des) Fisher

Eddystone, Teesan, Sligo and formerly of Rathvilly, Co. Carlow, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital on 28th November 2021. Predeceased by his twin sister Joan. Devoted husband of Eileen (née Bright.) He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Eileen, son George, grandchildren Daniel, Katie and James, great-grandchild Sullivan, brother Neville, extended Fisher and Bright families, wonderful neighbours and many friends.

Desmond will repose at the Perry Funeral Home, Church View, Collooney (F91 AH21) on Thursday evening, 2nd Dec. from 5.30 P.M. to 7 P.M. for family, neighbours and close friends. Walk through only please and face masks to be worn, follow H.S.E. and Government guidelines at all times. Funeral Service on Friday 3rd Dec. at 2 P.M. in St. Columba’s Church, Drumcliffe. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.