Deliveroo joins forces with Vogue Williams for Dublin Simon Community fundraising

James Cox

Irish TV presenter and Dublin native Vogue Williams has joined forces with Deliveroo to help to raise funds for Dublin Simon Community in the run-up to Christmas.

Through Full Life, Deliveroo is committing to work with its network of customers, restaurants, grocers and riders to play an active role in Irish neighbourhoods – and help provide good food to communities most in need.

With 70 per cent of people who are homeless in Ireland located in Dublin, Deliveroo and its partner restaurants have pledged to donate over 1,000 hot meals to Dublin Simon Community throughout the month of December. In the run-up to Christmas restaurants on the food delivery platform including Boojum, Zambrero, India Today, and Reyna will prepare a selection of hot meals, free of charge, that Deliveroo will distribute to 19 of Dublin Simon Community’s Services located across the city.

The free meals will be delivered by Deliveroo for Work, the corporate arm of Deliveroo, which can deliver large numbers of meals in its vans.

Deliveroo customers in Dublin will be able to donate to Dublin Simon Community through an in-app fundraiser. When ordering food from the app, users will be able to add a donation to their bill, or simply round up their bill to donate directly to Dublin Simon Community to show their support and appreciation for the work the charity does to support people who are homeless.

Vogue Williams said: “Growing up in Dublin, I have seen first-hand the incredible work Dublin Simon Community does all year round, but especially at Christmas time. I am proud to work alongside such a great charity to raise awareness of how donations can be made to homeless people, through the Deliveroo app. Knowing that this will help Dublin Simon Community to continue to provide services to almost 8,000 homeless people each year is really important to me.”

James Phelan, community and fundraising manager at Dublin Simon Community said: “Dublin Simon Community is proud to be the first Irish charity to benefit from Deliveroo’s ‘Full Life’ campaign. We are grateful to Deliveroo’s restaurant partners for providing free, comforting meals for our service users. We’re also excited that Deliveroo customers get the opportunity to donate to our charity in a new and exciting way through the in-app fundraiser!”

To make a donation to Dublin Simon Community, search for ‘Full Life fundraising with Dublin Simon Community’ on the Deliveroo app. To find out more about Deliveroo’s Full Life campaign, head to deliveroo.ie/more/full-life-ireland.