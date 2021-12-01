Exhibition at Visual is a modern twist on classical architecture

By Suzanne Pender

A FASCINATING new exhibition has just opened in Visual offering a modern twist on classical architecture and sculpture.

Supplicants is new work by Irish artist Ursula Burke. Influenced by conventions in classical architecture and statuary, Supplicants includes soft sculptures, tapestries, drawing and fresco painting.

This collection of work considers the power relations and societal hierarchies that exist within our social and material lives.

A life-sized sculpture of a Caryatid, a lone female figure made mainly of wool and porcelain, stands symbolically supporting the entablature of a building upon her head.

Tapestries explore the conventions around representation and display in medieval and Renaissance wall tapestries. Framed drawings present thinly-veiled representations of injustice and inequality.

Responding to the context of the space and Visual’s architecture, Ursula Burke works on a larger scale, using materials that are often overlooked, underestimated or relegated to the domestic/female domain.

The exhibition runs until 21 January 2022. Visit www.visualcarlow.ie for more information.