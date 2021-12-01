Family and friends ensured Carlow woman had special 90th birthday bash

IT WAS day to remember for Carlow woman Jane Kehoe (née O’Neill) and her family when she celebrated her 90th birthday recently.

Jane, who is originally from Ballymogue, Co Carlow and later moved to Kilmurray House in Ballon, recently celebrated the milestone surrounded by all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Killarney.

Scores of family and friends gathered from far and wide for a special Mass to mark the occasion and celebrations afterwards.

“She loved it,” said son Liam Kehoe. “We had people from Dubai and Carlow … all over!”

Even with guests wearing face masks, Jane had a great recall for names, while she has many vivid memories of her youth in Carlow.

Her parents were John O’Neill and Mary Bridget McAssey and she is the eldest of eight children. Her siblings are Maurice, Maureen, Joanne, Timothy, Matt, Patsy and John. Her brother Timothy died very young but, bar Joanne, who emigrated to America, all of the other siblings still live close together in Carlow and the southeast.

She grew up in Ballon and attended the local national school and the Presentation in Mountmellick boarding school for three years and then spent one year in FCJ Bunlcody. Her favourite subject was history. Her best friends were Daphne Lynch and Josie Kealy.

An independent lady, Jane moved to Dublin as a young woman, working in a sweet shop.

She met and subsequently married Bill Kehoe from Oulart the Ballagh, Wexford in January 1964 in Dublin’s Pro Cathedral.

Bill, who died in 2015, was a gardener for Raymond Guest who, at the time, was US ambassador to Ireland. When the ambassador’s tenure finished, he gave Bill a choice: come with him to his native Kentucky or take a job with his friend, Irish American construction tycoon John McShain at his estate in Killarney near the famous lakes.

The family made the move to the Kingdom around 1967, where they would settle.

Jane and Bill had five children – Marie, John, Geraldine, Sinead and Liam. She also has 12 grandchildren – Roisin, Adam, Kyle, Darren, Kellie, Erin, Keri, Misha, Megan, Skye, Sheyenne and Elijah; and five great-grandchildren – Finn, Aidan, Logan, Ted and Ben.

In Killarney, Jane got involved with the Franciscan friary and became the first woman to work in the Mass card office. She worked there until retirement at 65 years, while she also looked after local children.

“In Killarney she was known as Mam Kehoe, minding kids over the years,” said Liam. “Between that and working in the office, everyone in town would have known her. She was also known as Carlow Jane!”

Jane has special memories of Macra na Feirme. She won a trip to London as a child in Ballon because she was able to differentiate various breeds of hens by their eggs! Jane is a devout Catholic who made scapulars for the priests and was also a reader in the friary for many years. She is a lifelong Pioneer, a member of the Third Order of St Francis and was on the Áras Phádraig committee in Killarney as well.

She loved reading, and through O’Connor’s newsagents in Killarney there was one special item Liam O’Connor had to order for her. That was ***The Nationalist*** newspaper. Jane is a very proud Carlow lady who never lost her roots. The paper provided her with all the news and gossip from the place in which she grew up and loves.

Jane is an outgoing woman who enjoys bingo, knitting and music in the Killarney nursing home where she now resides and looks forward to many more happy years ahead.

From all in Carlow, happy birthday, Jane.