Older people’s memoirs are now on display in Carlow library

L-R Arnold T Fanning, Project Facilitator, Cathaoirleach Fintan Phelan, Sinead Dowling, Arts Officer, Dermot O’Leary Librarian and Dylan Thomas CCDP

By Elizabeth Lee

A COLLECTION of short stories, memoirs and observations by older people has just been launched in Carlow Library after a group took part in a Creative Ireland project.

Entitled The Horizons! it was held during in the summer and autumn of this year with writer Arnold Thomas Fanning. He worked with Creative Ireland Carlow and is delighted to announce it is now showcasing The Horizons! in the local library.

A key aspect of the programme was to bring a group of people back out into the world after a long period of social isolation due to lockdowns and cocooning.

The project ran twice, the first time from July to August, and again from September to November at An Gairdín Beo, a community garden space in Carlow town.

Arnold Thomas Fanning is a writer whose book, Mind on Fire: A Memoir of Madness and Recovery was shortlisted for the Wellcome Book Prize 2019. He was Writer in Residence for Carlow County Council Arts Office and Carlow College.

The course offered participants the opportunity to explore and delve into their imaginations, memories and ideas, and in doing so express their creativity.

The aim was to foster an inclusive, welcoming and supportive atmosphere where participants could feel fully encouraged and engaged to produce creative work.

A display of the group’s work is now on display in Carlow library on Tullow Street and will continue there until the end of January. The library is currently open by appointment only from Monday to Friday, 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm. Call 059 9129705 or email [email protected] to book.

This project was funded through Creative Ireland and the Creativity in Older Persons Scheme and facilitated by Carlow County Council Arts Service in partnership with Carlow County Development Partnership.

By Elizabeth Lee

A COLLECTION of short stories, memoirs and observations by older people has just been launched in Carlow Library after a group took part in a Creative Ireland project.

Entitled The Horizons! it was held during in the summer and autumn of this year with writer Arnold Thomas Fanning. He worked with Creative Ireland Carlow and is delighted to announce it is now showcasing The Horizons! in the local library.

A key aspect of the programme was to bring a group of people back out into the world after a long period of social isolation due to lockdowns and cocooning.

The project ran twice, the first time from July to August, and again from September to November at An Gairdín Beo, a community garden space in Carlow town.

Arnold Thomas Fanning is a writer whose book, Mind on Fire: A Memoir of Madness and Recovery was shortlisted for the Wellcome Book Prize 2019. He was Writer in Residence for Carlow County Council Arts Office and Carlow College.

The course offered participants the opportunity to explore and delve into their imaginations, memories and ideas, and in doing so express their creativity.

The aim was to foster an inclusive, welcoming and supportive atmosphere where participants could feel fully encouraged and engaged to produce creative work.

A display of the group’s work is now on display in Carlow library on Tullow Street and will continue there until the end of January. The library is currently open by appointment only from Monday to Friday, 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm. Call 059 9129705 or email [email protected] to book.

This project was funded through Creative Ireland and the Creativity in Older Persons Scheme and facilitated by Carlow County Council Arts Service in partnership with Carlow County Development Partnership.