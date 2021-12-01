Warmest autumn on record for Northern Ireland

Wednesday, December 01, 2021

By Laura Parnaby, PA

Northern Ireland enjoyed its warmest autumn on record this year, according to provisional figures from the UK Met Office.

Over September, October and November, the mean temperature in the North was 10.95 degrees Celsius, forecasters said.

England had its fourth-warmest autumn since records began in 1884, with a mean temperature of 11.64 degrees.

Meanwhile, Scotland experienced the third-warmest with an average temperature of 9.48 degrees, while Wales also saw the third-warmest at 11.18 degrees.

Dr Mark McCarthy, of the UK’s National Climate Information Centre, described November as a markedly “mild and dry month” for all areas except the far north west.

He said: “Although many will remember November for the impacts of Storm Arwen, particularly in the North East, the month as a whole has been fairly dry in many areas, with slightly above average temperatures for the period as well.

Autumn weather Oct 25th 2021
Children play in the autumn leaves in Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

“A mild and dry month are the main takeaways from November 2021, with the exception of the far north west, which had above average rainfall.”

For Northern Ireland, the unusually warm autumn followed the region’s third-warmest summer on record, during which a new maximum temperature was set.

The record was broken when the mercury hit 31.3 degrees at Castlederg in Co Tyrone during July.

