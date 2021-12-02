Carlow businesses encouraged to export to Liverpool

Carlow businesses are being encouraged to look to Liverpool to grow exports.

Businesses in Carlow who have ambition to grow through export sales are encouraged to take part in a new programme which will support them to meet new potential customers in Liverpool.

The ‘Export to Liverpool’ programme, which was officially launched today, was developed by Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office and will be delivered by them in partnership with County Carlow Chamber.

This exciting programme will see eight Carlow businesses supported to grow their export sales through a series of group workshops and individual mentoring from export advisors. The programme will culminate in a sales prospecting visit to Liverpool and the wider Merseyside area in May 2022 when the Carlow businesses will meet with a series of prospective customers who have been pre-selected for them based on their product offerings.

Speaking at the programme launch Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, cllr Fintan Phelan said: “I encourage all Carlow businesses who manufacture a product or offer a service which could be exported to apply for the new Export to Liverpool programme. Ireland has traditionally had very strong links to Liverpool and this is a great opportunity for Carlow businesses to build on these links and identify new export customers.”

Séamus Doran, assistant head of economic development & enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office, added: “Post-Brexit regulations are some of the biggest challenges facing Irish exporters today. A significant element of the training and mentoring programme we have developed will assist Carlow businesses to understand and prepare for these regulations if they gain new customers in Liverpool following their sales visit.”

County Carlow Chamber are partnering in the delivery of the Export to Liverpool programme. Chamber President Colin Duggan said: “County Carlow Chamber are delighted to partner with the Local Enterprise Office to deliver this programme. Carlow manufacturers and service providers who are ambitious for business growth need to consider becoming exporters. This programme will support them on their export journey by offering them guidance through training and mentoring and then put them in front of prospective customers in the Merseyside region.”

Local Enterprise Office Carlow are now accepting applications from businesses who wish to be considered for this programme. Businesses must be located in County Carlow, be trading for at least one year, have between 2 and 20 employees and have a product or service which could be suitable for export.

Applicant businesses must commit to fully participating in the training and mentoring and the sales prospecting trip to Liverpool. Businesses interested in participating can apply at https://submit.link/BU before the deadline of 16 January 2021. Queries in respect of the programme to Seamus Doran in the Local Enterprise Office on 059-9129783 or Brian O’Farrell in County Carlow Chamber.