Death notices and funeral arrangements

Michael (Mick) Walsh

Ballyhackett, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 1st December 2021 peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family; beloved husband of the late Nancy and father of the late John. Sadly missed by his loving family Bridget, Mary, PJ. Michael and Paul, sister Sabina, brother-in-law Frank, daughters-in-law Sarah, Mary, Catherine and Debbie, sons-in-law Joe and Barry, grandchildren Claire, Anne, Darragh, Kevin, Davina, Stephen, Eoin, Bronagh, Tadgh, Conor, Jamie and Darren, great-grandchildren Mia, Sadie and Nancy, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Mick rest in peace.

Funeral arriving to The Church of St. John the Baptist, Grange on Friday for 11 o’c Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Mick’s Funeral Mass will be recorded the link for which will be posted at 9pm. on friday night.

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current Government and HSE guidelines.

John Lawler snr

1206 Abbeylands, Castledermot, Co. Kildare and formerly of Knocknagee, on 1st December 2021, in the tender loving care of Hillview Nursing Home, after a long illness borne with great courage and dignity, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, daughters Geraldine and Annette. Beloved father of John, Thomas, Phil, Margaret and Majella. Sadly missed by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Joe and Dan, sister Ann, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May John’s Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Lacey’s Funeral Home, John Street, Carlow (R93 H684) from 4pm on Thursday, 2nd December, until 8pm. Removal on Friday at 1.15pm to the Church of the Assumption, Castledermot, via the Mill Road and his home, arriving for 2pm Requiem Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in Coltstown Cemetery.

Walking from John’s home at Abbeylands.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish web cam at www.churchservices.tv/castledermot.

Patrick (Patsy) Roche

Kilcarrig, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. (Peacefully) in the wonderful care of the Staff in the Sacred Heart Hospital Carlow. Sadly missed by his sister (Mamie) Maí, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May Patsy’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Thursday afternoon from 4.oc to 8.oc. Removal on Friday morning arriving at St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11oc. Burial immediately afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown. Patsy’s family would ask you to adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing in the Funeral Home and the Church.

Patsy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie