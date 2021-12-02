Irish gifting company to create 100 new jobs

Muireann Duffy

Irish gifting platform, &Open, has announced it will create 100 new jobs over the next 12 months.

The Dublin-headquartered company, which sends gifts at scale, counts Airbnb, Intercom, and Spotify among its clients.

The new jobs have been announced to facilitate the company’s expansion into Europe and the US, bringing their total global headcount to 160 by the end of next year.

The roles will be across various sectors, including product, engineering, sales, customers success and operations. A statement from &Open added that although the majority of their existing team is based in Dublin, they are “equipped to hire fully-remote employees”.

&Open said they have seen “a period of exponential growth in the past year” as companies attempt to keep customers and employees engaged during the pandemic.

Over a six-month period, the company saw weekly gifts increase from 3,500 to 35,000. In order to sustain this demand, the company said they have made a number of senior hires, with former Google, Facebook and Pinterest executive, Adele Cooper confirmed as their new chief revenue officer.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said it is “great to see &Open expanding its operations and creating highly skilled jobs in Dublin”.

“I’m especially pleased to see remote working options available. &Open is an excellent example of an Irish start-up, expanding internationally and I wish the team the very best as they grow their numbers and aim for even greater success in 2022,” the Tánaiste added.