Muireann Duffy

A man has been arrested following an incident of criminal damage at Clontarf Dart Station on Wednesday.

Gardaí arrested the man, aged in his 20s, after being notified about the incident by staff at the Clontarf Dart Depo shortly before 7.30pm.

The man was taken to Clontarf Garda station where he was later charged.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts later on Thursday.