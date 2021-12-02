NewsBrands Journalism Awards: The Irish Times and Irish Examiner both win six awards

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner both won awards in six categories at the NewsBrands Journalism Awards tonight.

The awards, which recognise excellence in Irish journalism, were held virtually this year.

Irish Times Europe correspondent Naomi O’Leary won the political journalist of the year. She was credited for her reporting on Phil Hogan’s downfall from the EU Commission, and other stories from her Brussels base.

Fellow Irish Times journalist and Paris Correspondent Lara Marlowe took the award for best broadsheet feature writer and Keith Duggan won the broadsheet sportswriter of the year award.

Kathleen Harris was named video journalist of the year. The arts and criticism, and business journalism categories were claimed by Irish Times journalists Patrick Freyne and Joe Brennan.

The Irish Examiner was recognised for its coverage of the Mother and Baby Homes controversy and for uncovering the Golfgate scandal.

Political Correspondents Aoife Moore and Paul Hosford won the prestigious Journalist of the Year award while they also claimed scoop of the year for their Golfgate coverage.

The best digital news coverage went to irishexaminer.com website. The Irish Examiner claimed the campaigning journalism category for its work on the Mother and Baby Homes controversy and Bessborough which included work by senior news reporter Eoin English and deputy political editor Elaine Loughlin.

The cover dedicated to the memory of those who died in the Cork institution, designed by executive production editor David O’Mahony, won front page of the year.

The Irish Examiner also won an award in the investigative journalism category for Mostafa Darwish’s special report into deaths in direct provision.