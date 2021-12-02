Town’s striking new cycle lane bollards likened to ‘Marmite’

RECENTLY-ERECTED bollards on cycle lanes around Carlow town were discussed at November’s meeting of the municipal district, with one councillor likening them to “Marmite”.

“They’re like Marmite, really. Some people love them, some people hate them,” said cllr Andrea Dalton, describing the distinctive-looking black bollards, which are topped with reflective strips.

She said that the council should have consulted more with the businesses that will be affected by the new measures, because one business person had lost “all the parking outside his premises” due to the presence of the bollards.

“Forewarned is forearmed,” she said, while cllr Fintan Phelan agreed that it was “very disappointing” that the business in question wasn’t consulted.

“We want to bring people along with us on this,” said cllr Phelan. “This is having an impact on his business.”

However, cllr Fergal Browne pointed out that there was a cycle lane already outside that business before the bollards were installed and that parking wasn’t allowed there anyway.

“If people were parking there, then they were parking on cycle lanes,” cllr Browne said.

Cllr Tom O’Neill observed that the bollards were working well overall and that if changes were to be made, then the council engineer could adapt them.