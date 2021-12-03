Brothers and friends will walk the Wicklow Way for 30-plus hours

Brothers, Daryll and Cormac Noonan, along with friend, Eoghan Connoughton, will walk the Wicklow Way in one stint. They leave Clonegal tomorrow morning for their epic journey

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Wolf Academy, founded by brothers Daryll and Cormac Noonan, has organised a challenge of extreme endurance to raise awareness about the state of Ireland’s woodlands, as well as to raise funds for the Gaelic Woodland Project, a registered charity that is working to create a community-powered new native woodland in Ireland.

Th­e Noonan brothers will be joined by Eoghain Connaughton (founder of Gaelic Woodlands Project) and a small team of supporters to

walk the full length of the Wicklow Way with only a few stops for rest along the journey.

This epic hike begins tomorrow morning, Saturday 4 December, at 6am in Clonegal, Co Carlow and ends around noon on Sunday in Marlay Park, Dublin. Five checkpoints will be dotted along the route for a brief rest, where an outside support team will meet the walkers to provide fresh water, changes of clothes and other provisions.

Further communications and logistic support will be provided by the Fairy Council of Ireland, a hub for Irish ecology and heritage-related projects, of which both Wolf Academy and Gaelic Woodland Project are members.

For the duration of the experience, potential donors will be able to follow the adventure through the GWP’s Instagram profile by means of stories, updates and pictures taken by the walkers.

During the brief rest checkpoints, there will be live broadcasts, where walkers will share their experience and encourage users to donate to the cause.

A specific GoFundMe link will be provided through all social media communications. Th­ e aim is to reach €5,000 during the whole experience, and the main message to the audience will be to motivate donors by showcasing the extreme physical effort of the walkers.

If just 500 people donate €10 each, they’ll reach their fundraising objective of €5,000, with proceeds going towards sourcing land for the new woods.