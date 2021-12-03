Death notices and funeral announcements

Billy Bambrick

Baurnafea, Castlewarren, Kilkenny / Carlow

Suddenly, at his home, on December 1st 2021. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Mary, Kathleen and Anne-Marie, brother John sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Pat, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Billy’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing in Somers’ Funeral Home, Bagenalstown, on Saturday afternoon from 2pm, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon at 2pm in the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown. Burial immediately afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery, Paulstown.

Billy’s family would ask you to adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, and Social Distancing in the Funeral Home and in the Church.