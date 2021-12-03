Exhibition raises awareness about domestic violence

Student Leona Wilson with lecturer Stephanie McDermott alongside some of the thousands of stars that were created

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW College is hosting an exhibition for the One Million Stars project, as part of the 16 Days of Activism, which runs until Friday 10 December.

One Million Stars Ireland is a community outreach project working with Amber Women’s Refuge in Kilkenny. Each star represents light, hope and solidarity, with installations being held across the region, including Carlow College, to raise awareness about domestic violence.

Stars have been weaved by Carlow College students and staff, local school children and through community weaving workshops – amounting to approximately 3,000 stars displayed in the exhibition.

The exhibition was organised by Leona Wilson, who is studying social, political and community studies.

“Leading the first Co Carlow exhibition and working with the One Million Stars project has been an incredibly rewarding experience,” explained Leona.

“I am happy to give my time to such a worthy cause and I believe raising awareness to promote community resilience is vital after the impact Covid has had on everyone. I thank all the star weavers around Carlow for making this happen, as well as Carlow College for supporting the project throughout.”

Stephanie McDermott, programme director for the social, political and community studies programme at Carlow College, has been part of the project since its early stages in 2019 and highlighted the importance of “supporting community activism”.

“The One Million Stars project is a collective response to the issue of domestic violence, where people of all ages are playing an important role in responding to women’s safety. The Carlow College community know the value of activism in raising awareness of domestic violence and have embraced this project and the opportunity to act in solidarity with people who are in precarious and dangerous situations in relation to their personal safety in the home.”

The exhibition is displayed in the main building and grounds of Carlow College – supported by Visual and Lennon’s @ Visual. It has also been supported by Touchpoint Media, which supplied signage to promote the project.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit the college grounds to view the display until Friday 10 December.