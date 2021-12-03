Government will move ‘as quickly as it can’ on Nphet recommendations

Olivia Kelleher

Updated at 9:00 am

Further Covid-19 restrictions for the Christmas period are expected to be discussed by the Government on Friday.

As reported in The Irish Times, reduced capacity in pubs and indoor hospitality, as well as limits on the number of households that can mix are all likely to be considered.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said the Government will move “as quickly as it can” in terms of examining the latest Covid recommendations proposed by Nphet.

However, she stressed that they need to be given time to “look at this advice and take it on board.”

‘Flip-flopping’

In an interview on Morning Ireland, on RTÉ Radio 1, Ms McEntee said that the Government has to ensure that they are clear about what they are doing and why they are doing it.

“Of course if there are impacts on businesses at any stage of this, I hope people would agree that we haven’t left people wanting,” she said.

“We have always responded where business has needed additional income. Where individuals have lost their jobs. We have always provided that support. This won’t be any different.”

Ms McEntee said she was particularly conscious that they have asked people to pull back and to reduce their social contacts.

“I am talking to businesses, particularly in the hospitality sector, and I know the impact that is having on them.

“This should be their busiest time, and it’s not. We are taking this on board. We are going to support all of these businesses as we have always done during the pandemic.”

Ms McEntee refuted suggestions of Government flip-flopping or there is confusion behind the scenes. She added that we are in a “fluid situation” because of the nature of the Covid virus.

“What we have seen with the antigen test is that the market has corrected itself,” she explained.

“That wasn’t a matter of flip flops or changing. We simply saw the market adjust itself. It is not about Government changing direction. We have to change direction sometimes because of the nature of this pandemic. Everybody is doing their best here.”

New measures

On Thursday evening, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) met to make the further recommendations to Government following the emergence of the new Omicron variant.

It is understood that, if approved by Cabinet, people may be asked to restrict the number of households they mix with over Christmas with three households permitted to visit a fourth.

Limits on indoor hospitality, including a limit on the size of groups in pubs and restaurants, is also likely to be considered by Government.

Furthermore, the use of Covid certs for allowing entry into a wider range of settings is also understood to be among the measures being discussed.

According to The Irish Times, a number of sources have said that due to the potential of the new Omicron variant spreading quickly, it would be difficult for the Government not to impose any recommendations from Nphet.

Breakthrough infections

Consideration around further restrictions comes as the Health Service Executive’s (HSE) chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry, warned that there will “probably” be breakthrough infections among people who receive Covid-19 vaccine booster doses.

However, Dr Henry said so far there were no breakthrough infections among the population who received a booster dose, but future cases are likely.

“The greater number of cases out there in the community, the greater amount of community transmission, the greater the likelihood is that you will see breakthrough infection.”

His comments follow reports from Israel that two triple-vaccinated doctors had been infected with the Omicron variant and had shown mild symptoms of the disease.