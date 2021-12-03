Man in serious condition after shooting in Tallaght

A man is in serious condition with gunshot wounds following a shooting in Tallaght on Friday.

The shooting occurred at a domestic residence on the Cookstown Road of the Dublin suburb this afternoon at approximately 12.10pm.

The injured man, aged in his 50s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital.

A firearm has been recovered by investigating gardaí and the scene is currently preserved for a technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

No arrests have been made at this time, a Garda statement said. An incident room has been established at Tallaght Garda Station and gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who was on Cookstown Road this morning between 11.45am and 12.15pm to come forward.

They are also appealing for information in relation to the following vehicles, which are believed to have been involved in the incident:

A small, dark van which was discovered on fire in Kilcarrig Close, Tallaght this afternoon at approximately 12.15pm.

A small, black car that was discovered partially burnt in Rathmill Glen, Rathcoole a short time later.

A small, silver hatchback car that may have been parked in Rathmill Glen, Rathcoole over the past 24 hours.

Anyone who may have information in relation to these vehicles is asked to contact investigating gardaí. Anyone who may have camera footage of these areas over the past 24 hours is also asked to make it available.

Those with any information can contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.