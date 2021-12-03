New Penneys store will revitalise the Hanover area of Carlow town

  • Home >
Friday, December 03, 2021

Construction underway yesterday (Monday) at the new Penney’s on Kennedy Avenue, Carlow Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

THE long-awaited multi-million refurbishment of the Penneys site will “revitalise” the Hanover area and give a welcome boost to Carlow town.

Last week, Primark, the international retailer operating as Penneys in Ireland, announced an opening date of summer 2022 for the 27,400 sq ft refurbished store on Kennedy Avenue. Penneys will move from its current rented unit at Carlow Shopping Centre.

Welcoming the news, Carlow County Council cathaoirleach Fintan Phelan said: “It’s a prime site in our town centre and it’s great to see it refurbished and brought back to life. Over the last number of months, Penneys have started their revamp on Kennedy Avenue. It’s been great to see. It will revitalise that whole Hanover area … one of their flagship stores and employing local people.”

Carlow County Council is also developing Hanover Park, so it’s exciting times for the area.

Penneys is one of the most popular retail brands in Ireland, with unrivalled appeal among young and old alike.

Cllr Phelan joked of his fondness for their Christmas pyjamas.

“So many people shop in Penneys. They come from all over the county and further afield to it. Penneys brings people into our town,” he said.

A spokesperson for Penneys described their level of investment in Carlow as significant and that it was a significant employer in the area.

The retail giant did not rule out the creation of additional jobs when the Carlow store opened, but said it was too soon to say.

