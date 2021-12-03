Tinryland Christmas magazine is back after a brief hiatus

By Suzanne Pender

TINRYLAND’S annual magazine Reaching Out 2021 is back and better than ever!

After a lapse of one year due to Covid-19, the 25th edition of the Tinryland parish magazine was published recently and is packed full of news and highlights from the year that was.

Once again, editor Maureen Byrne alongside Clem Delaney on layout and their extensive team of contributors have combined to produce a gem for the silver jubilee edition, highlighting the many happenings in the parish over the past year and beyond.

Regular contributor Liam Byrne has two extensive articles in the magazine, including a history of the school teacher’s house located in the centre of Tinryland village.

Liam also profiles recently-retired Gaelcholáiste vice-principal Pádraig Ó Ceallaigh, while there’s also an interview with recently-appointed Mgr John McEvoy, an article on recently-retired Sr Joan Pierse, and with local BAFTA award winner Fergal Costello.

There is an update from Tinryland National School, while Tinryland Park, which is a wonderful amenity in the village, is also featured, with many photos of the craft fair and family fun day which was held last August.

Former Tinryland NS principal Denis Shannon has contributed a very interesting article concerning his granduncle Peadar Clancy, who played a key role in the War of Independence.

An extensive article by Lena Kirwan traces the history of the Ballybar, Park and Quinagh area of Tinryland parish, while there are messages and contributions from the priests of the parish, including Fr Tom Little, PP, Fr Tommy Dillon and Fr Tom Lawlor, in addition to Tinryland native Fr Eamonn Hayden, a retired missionary priest with the Kiltegan Fathers.

As usual, sport is well catered for, with reports from Tinryland GFC and its sister club Bennekerry/Tinryland Ladies GFC, recent winners of the Carlow ladies senior football title.

There are also features on high-achieving athletes Marcus Lawler, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics, and Bennekerry/Tinryland’s Clíodhna Ní Shé, who was recently selected as the junior players’ Player of the Year at the TG4 LGFA All-Stars banquet in Dublin.

Reaching Out 2021 is on sale at the bargain price of €5 and should prove to be a very good stocking filler for the Yuletide season.

It can be purchased at St Joseph’s Church in Tinryland, Rath’s Londis, Pollerton Road, Hosey’s, Staplestown Road, Tinryland GAA clubhouse or directly from editor Maureen Byrne.