What’s planned for your area?

Carlow County Council received 15 planning applications between 26 November and 2 December.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

BAGENALSTOWN

Frankie Dowling wishes to construct a storey and a half style dwelling house and domestic garage at Newtown, Bagenalstown.

BORRIS

The Board of Management of St Michael’s National School wish to provide for a single storey extension to side / front consisting of a classroom and assisted shower room at Newtown, Borris.

Vantage Towers Limited wish to construct a replacement of an existing 15m high support pole carrying associated antennae for a 24metre high free standing communications structure at Scorteen, Borris.

CARLOW

Nancy O’Brien wishes to construct a proposed granny flat to side of existing two storey dwelling at Oak Park Road, Oak Park.

Armen Nahapetyan & Dr Bismil Ali Ali wish to change of use of premises at ground level from commercial use to use as a Medical Surgery and pharmacy at Hanover House, Hanover, Carlow.

Milltown New Homes Ltd wish to extend duration of planning permission for housing development comprising of 198 dwellings units at Tullow Road, Carlow.

Carlow Town Hurling Club wish to erect 21m high floodlights to the perimeter of the existing hurling pitch at Parkview House, Oak Park Road, Carlow.

Declan Kehoe wish to construct three dwelling houses at Pollerton Little, Carlow.

Amy Madden wish to construct a new build two storey, four bedroom dwelling at Ballylennon,

Pollerton Little, Carlow.

Emma Madden wish to develop a new build two storey five bedroom detached house at Ballylennon,

Pollerton Little, Carlow.

Real Estate Graiguecullen Ltd wishes to alter and change of use to existing three-storey/two-storey mixed-use building at 139/140 Tullow Street, Carlow town. Proposed alterations include proposed pedestrian access route through shop to rear, conversion of part of existing shop to one studio apartment. Also proposed is subdivision of existing first-floor apartment into one one-bed apartment and two one-bed studio apartments with small extension to same; subdivision of existing apartment to two on-bedroom apartment with extension to rear of same; conversion of existing detached two storey to rear yard to two one-bed studio apartment.

FENAGH

Liam & Patricia Naolan wish to part demolish existing domestic storage shed and construct a part two-storey, part single storey dwelling at Kilmaglin, Fenagh.

GARRYHILL

Glenn Lucas wishes to erect a new wood store shed at Flander’s Cross, Knockclonagad

Garryhill.

OLD LEIGHLIN

Mary Carpenter & Mark Finnerty wish to construct a detached private dwelling at The Ridge,

Old Leighlin.

TULLOW

Patrick Kane is sought to retain partially constructed dwelling house as constructed and full planning permission is sought for the completion of the dwelling house at Ardristan, Tullow.