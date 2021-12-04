Carlow woman is first female mayor in German town

Deirdre Heckler getting her chain of office from the previous mayor Jorg Springer at the inauguration ceremony on Tuesday 30 November.

Deirdre, right, with her mother, Annette and sister, Niamh

By Elizabeth Lee

A CARLOW woman who almost accidentally went to Germany to work when she a student has just been inaugurated as Breuberg’s first female (and Irish!) mayor.

Deirdre Heckler (née Dooley) from Highfield in Carlow town first went to Germany in 1990, when she was student, after getting the opportunity to use someone else’s work permit. She ended up falling in love with the country, and her future husband Michael, and so moved there straight after graduating with a marketing and languages degree from DCU.

Now, 31 years later, she proudly received the mayoral chain of office at a ceremony on Tuesday 30 November, when she was inaugurated as the town’s first woman mayor.

“I’m the first mayor in this region to be mayor. There were other female candidates before, but they didn’t win. This is a very rural area, not like Dublin or Cork or Kilkenny,” said Deirdre.

She’s a member of the Social Democratic Party and was first elected to the council in 2006. She was elected mayor in September, when Germany held a general election and her own town of Breuberg held its own local elections. Her daughter Eve is now also a councillor, having been elected this term.

Deirdre’s mother Annette (née Burns) worked for Carlow County Council before she married Tony Dooley, an accountant and lecturer in IT Carlow. Sadly, Tony passed away in 2015, so he wasn’t around to see his eldest child being made lord major in a town in Germany.

“Tony would have been very proud, we all are! We couldn’t go over for the ceremony, but I was there in September, when Deirdre was running for election. I took a picture of her election poster on a tree. Deirdre is not one to blow her own trumpet, she’s not one to brag. I kept thinking of her on Tuesday evening and I sent her flowers,” said a very proud Annette.

The town of Breuberg, south of Frankfurt, is only 50 years’ old now after it was formed out of five smaller towns in 1971, so Deirdre’s first year as major will be a special one full of celebrations.

“I’m really looking forward to it, I’m looking forward to the challenge,” she said.