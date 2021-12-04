Castledermot’s WWI forgotten remembered at new book launch

By Conor Forrest

A BOOK launched on 11 November – Remembrance Day – uncovers the lives and deaths of the men and women from Castledermot and district who fought in the Great War.

Penned by Abbeylands native Gerard Whelan, The Forgotten – A Secret History was launched in the old convent chapel in Coláiste Lorcáin recently, an event which featured members of the Lord Edward’s Own Re-enactment Group, portraying soldiers from the then local ‘Leinster Regiment’. The fantastic crowd that attended on a night when the Irish football team was taking on Portugal in the Aviva was testament to the interest that exists in the topic!

The book is Gerard’s first and he considers himself an accidental author – by chance, he came upon a document on local Great War soldiers with the same names as his twin sons James and William Whelan, which piqued his interest.

When he delved deeper, he discovered that these very ordinary men and women from the district possessed stories that had to be told. Forty-eight men who went to war never returned to their families or loved ones; a few did make it home, but died of their wounds soon after, while Gerard has identified another 113 men and two women from the district who served in and survived the war. And there are 27 more names from various references that he couldn’t reliably identify; these men are listed separately at the back of the book.

“Given that 200 went that I can roughly find and 50-odd were killed, there was a four-to-one chance if you walked out of this town wearing a uniform that you weren’t coming back,” said Gerard. “That is a remarkable stat, even across the UK, that a small village like this would give so much for something like that.”

Gerard noted that the First World War in Ireland was very complicated, “just like everything seems to be here. For example, we had nationalists, and a lot of them were nationalists, who went to fight for the British Army to achieve Irish independence … it’s very hard to get your head around the fact that these guys marched off in a British uniform on the basis that if they won the war for small nations that Britain would give us our freedom, and then by the time they came back we’d managed to take it anyway … what they went away for was totally irrelevant.”

Among those who fell was one William Whelan, 2nd Battalion, Royal Dublin Fusiliers, who Gerard explains holds the ‘unenviable accolade’ of being the first Kildare resident to be killed in World War I, dying on 27 August 1914.

Born on 28 December 1889, he was the son of Patrick and Mary of Rathoe, Co Carlow and on 23 August 1914 – the same day as the first British shots of World War I were fired – William sailed from Southampton with seven other Castledermot men, bound for France. The next day they were taken by train to take up positions for the upcoming battle of Le Cateau in northern France – the Royal Dublin Fusiliers were there to protect the British left flank at a point between the villages of Haucourt and Ligne.

The battle began on the 26th and went badly for the British, whose army quickly fell into disarray. In the chaos, the colonel in charge of the Dublin Fusiliers panicked and left the battlefield, taking those men around him and abandoning the rest. Early the next morning, the abandoned troops made for the nearby village of Clary in a bid to link up with other friendly units. They walked into a German ambush that left 44 men dead and many taken as prisoners of war, most of them Irish. William was killed in the ambush, while Patrick Morrisey from Castledermot, Daniel O’Neill from Moone and Robert Jenkinson from Woodlands were taken as prisoners of war.

The Germans used local French labour to bury the British dead in a mass grave in the German cemetery on the north side of Clary. After the war, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission unearthed this mass grave and reburied the dead nearby at Honnechy British Cemetery. William is there, in an Unknown Soldiers’ plot, his identity tags having been removed from his body on the morning of the ambush by a Lieutenant West, who took them with him into captivity in the hope of someday returning them to his family.

On William’s death, The Nationalist said: ‘When prayed for at the Castledermot Mass on Sunday last, his comrades of the Castledermot National Volunteer Company felt the deepest regret. He was the possessor of many sterling, manly qualities, and during the period had acted as instructor to the volunteers, showed an intimate knowledge of military technique. Sincere sympathy is being extended to the widow and relatives.’

William had married Bridget Kelly from Castledermot in February 1914. Bridget – sister of Thomas Kelly, who was also killed in action – was pregnant with their son at the time of her husband’s death. Young William died in Woodlands on 24 October 1916 from broncho-pneumonia.

The book, supported by County Kildare Decade of Commemorations and Kildare Arts Service, is published by The Harvest Press, a small, independent publishing company established in Carlow last year by writers Angela Keogh and John MacKenna.

Speaking at the launch, John – who has written extensively about the history of Castledermot and the surrounding areas – recalled: “This time 42 years ago, I was beginning my last year as a teacher in the vocational school in Castledermot and this guy was in first year, in my English and history classes.” He added that it was “interesting to stand here and look at the members of the re-enactment group through the doorway, like the ghosts of the past standing there”.

So many, he said, didn’t come back to Castledermot “and the first section of the book is about those people, the fallen, who did not come back. And then so many of them did come back and found that they weren’t welcome, because they were coming back into a country that was about to become a new state and the history of where they had been and who they were and what they had done and who they had fought for was suddenly not acceptable any longer.

“It’s interesting to find out how many of them came back to Castledermot and then left again to live in England or Scotland or Wales or America or Australia or New Zealand. They were people who didn’t settle when they came back, because they felt that the history that they brought with them was no longer welcome.”

‘Shackleton’ is among the familiar names featured on the list of those who served in and survived the Great War – Eleanor Shackleton, whose brother was the famous explorer Ernest Shackleton. She was born in December 1879; the family left Kilkea and moved to Dublin and then on to London, where Eleanor trained as a midwife before moving to Winnipeg in Canada and then to New York.

At the outbreak of war, she joined the Queen Alexandria Imperial Nursing Service Reserve and was posted to the 4th General Hospital at Versailles, France on 17 August 1914. She also served in casualty clearing stations close to the front lines. After the war, she went back to live in Canada and tried to enlist with the Canadian forces at the outbreak of the Second World War; she was refused on the grounds that at 60 she was too old.

***The Forgotten – A Secret History*** is on sale in Behan’s, the post office and the Old Yard.