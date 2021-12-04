Councillors back green energy motion

MEMBERS of Carlow Municipal District voted unanimously on a notice of motion calling on the government to scrap a 30% limit of electricity that can be sold back into the national grid by the owners of micro-generators.

Currently, only 30% of the electricity that’s not needed by householders or businesses who use green energy methods like solar panels or turbines can be fed back into the national grid.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace brought forward a notice of motion at November’s Carlow MD meeting proposing the limit to be lifted.

‘Limiting export on a household, business or farm to 30% is a mission opportunity to help curb the climate crisis,’ the notice said.

Cllr Fergal Browne seconded the proposal and all of the councillors voted in favour.