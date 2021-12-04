Death notices and funeral arrangements

Mai Murphy (née Byrne)

Bahana, St. Mullins, Carlow

Unexpectedly, after a short illness, on the 2 December. Mai, wife of the late Michael, predeceased by her brother Mickie, sisters Nellie, Lizzie, Essie and Kathy. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, son Eamonn, daughters, Joan, Anne and Mary, sister Nan, brother-in-law Jim, sisters-in-law Maureen and Betty, mother-in-law to Miriam, Martin, Ollie and Michael. Much loved Granny Mai to her eight grandsons and one granddaughter. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE.

Reposing in Walsh’s Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh, on Saturday from 2pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Sunday in St. Moling’s Church, Glynn and burial afterwards in St. Mullin’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations to St. Vincent de Paul or Gahan House if desired. House private please. Please adhere to current Government and HSE guidelines

Brigid Ryan (née Kavanagh)

Three Bridges, Turra, St. Mullins, Co. Carlow. 3 December 2021. Brigid, re-united with her beloved husband Jim and their cherished daughter, Sr Madeleine. Peacefully in the warm embrace of her family and close friends. Deeply loved by her sons and daughters, Anna, Moling, Geraldine, Helen, Kevin, Gerard, Brendan, Maurice, Clare, Rosario, Siobhan and Majella, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Kathy, nephews, nieces, extended family, wonderful carers, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Brigid’s Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace

Reposing at her home on Saturday 4 December from 3pm concluding with prayers at 7pm.

Mass of the Resurrection at 2pm on Sunday 5 December in St. Moling’s Church, Glynn with internment afterwards in St. Mullins Cemetery.

To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to HSE guidelines, social distancing, mask wearing and use of hand sanitiser.

Thank you for your co-operation and consideration.