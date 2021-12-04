Green light for Tullow Road community hub

Carlow town hall

By Elizabeth Lee

A PLAN to build a multi-functional community hub for the Tullow Road area of Carlow town has moved a step closer after no public objections were made to the planning permission.

Brian O’Donovan, senior executive officer, told the November meeting of Carlow Municipal District that there had been no third party submissions to the plan and that the chief executive of Carlow County Council, Kathleen Holohan, recommended that the project proceed.

Cllrs Adrienne Wallace and John Cassin welcomed the plan, with the latter saying there was “huge excitement” in the area about it.

“The difference it’ll make to the community will be fantastic,” he said.

Cllr Fintan Phelan also welcomed the project and asked how it will be funded.

Mr O’Donovan said that it would be part-funded by the local council with the rest of the money coming from central government.

The plan will be presented to councillors at the next municipal district meeting.