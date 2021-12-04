I can’t wait to get my Covid booster jab

By Michael Godfrey

SOME months ago, I thought the HSE had taken leave of its senses when I saw construction work getting underway for a drive-through Covid test centre in the grounds of St Dympna’s Hospital, Carlow.

Like many other people, I had come to accept that irrespective of what great strides our medics had made in combating the new virus and keeping most of us alive, the reality was that this new ‘killer’ had no intention of going anywhere.

When I received my first Covid jab in May, one of the vaccinators told me to get used to the idea that the vaccine would become part and parcel of normal life.

That observation is now a reality, as I anxiously wait for my booster shot. I do not want to become part of the daily statistic, which gives the number of Covid patients who are hospitalised – or worse still, in intensive care.

The stats show that the majority of those who have been hospitalised are people who have chosen not to take the vaccine, along with some who were among the first to get the jab.

All I can say is the quicker the better I receive that all-important text message saying there is an appointment for me. Again, similar to when the vaccination programme got underway, there is confusion among the general public, and naturally there has been a high number of cancellations.

But as was shown earlier in the year, those organising the programme will get a handle on things, even if there is a lack of knowledge when it comes to geography – remember the Carlow-Cavan episode I referred to recently?

But back to the drive-through. Whenever I was passing the centre, I always threw a quick glance to see if it is busy. During the summer months, there were days when I witnessed little or no activity. I’m not saying it was quiet, because unless I spent several days there, I could not judge, but my observations were enough to give me a general ‘feel’ for the situation.

I must admit I was quite happy whenever there was an absence of cars at the facility. To my way of thinking, a quiet drive-through represented all quiet on the Covid front, so to speak.

But in recent weeks, all of that changed drastically, and for the worse. Whenever I pass by St Dympna’s now, a line of cars stretches out onto the old Dublin Road. I don’t know what it will be like over the coming days and weeks, but in recent times there wasn’t an appointment slot to be had there.

Suddenly the clock has been wound back to last February, when we were in the eye of the storm when it came to people suffering from Covid-19. And while I hadn’t got rid of the face mask, I had relaxed somewhat with the use of disposable gloves.

Not anymore. It is back to using them whenever I go near a petrol pump or an ATM. And the sanitiser is over-used for everything else – to such an extent that my hands have become raw again.

Did you notice the difference in quality of the various hand sanitisers? Some outlets have the best of stuff – it is like rubbing your hand with liquid silk – but there are others, who must be getting gallons of the stuff for practically nothing. Not alone does it kill the bugs on your hands but it practically rots the skill as well.

But if that’s all I have to worry about, I’ll be lucky. The latest news is that another variant has reared its ugly head and, as yet, our scientists don’t even know if the vaccine is any good against it.

So it’s back to the drawing board. And while we shouldn’t complain if we manage to dodge getting infected, having to head for home at 12am after a night out just isn’t the Irish way of doing things. If we don’t get to see the sun rise after a night out, there must be something wrong!

Again, like a lot of other things which have become the norm since the pandemic, we’ll just have to get used to it.