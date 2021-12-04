Jim was a devoted family man who excelled at Gaelic football and rowing

The late Seamus (Jim) Nelson

By Charlie Keegan

SEAMUS (Jim) Nelson, Sleaty Street, Graiguecullen, Carlow died peacefully at his home on Wednesday 3 November, surrounded by his loving family. Jim had been battling cancer for two-and-a-half years.

Aged 71, Jim was born and raised in Graiguecullen, living at Sleaty Street all his life. After his school days, he went to work in the former Cold Rolling Mills plant on Killeshin Road, Graiguecullen, which produced the steel used in the manufacture of razor blades.

But Jim spent the major part of his working life as a storeman in Carlow sugar factory, where he was employed up to the closure of the beet processing plant in March 2013, being a valued and popular employee.

Jim was son of Thomas and Annie (née Callinan) Nelson and is survived by his brother Ollie (New Oak Estate, Carlow), having been predeceased by his brother Peter (Long Island, USA) and sister Mary Farrell (Riverside, Carlow).

Jim was a noted Gaelic footballer with Graiguecullen. He played for Graigue in a Laois under-16 final against Portarlington in 1967, a match which took three games to decide, before Port won the second replay.

He lined out at left-full-forward for Graiguecullen in the 1972 Laois senior football final against Emo, scoring a goal in each half … again, alas, in a losing cause. There were also SFC final appearances in the green and red in 1975 against St Joseph’s and in 1976, when Portlaoise provided the opposition, the latter final going to a replay. In both of these deciders, Graigue just fell short.

A talented oarsman, Jim was a member of Carlow Rowing Club, starting off at about the age of 13. He was a member of a Carlow schoolboys eight crew, which had wins in Galway, Enniskillen and Cork. He later turned his attention to single sculls. Jim gave great service to Carlow Rowing Club, training under the legendary Bill Duggan.

A spiritual man, Jim relied heavily on his faith throughout his long illness, for which he was treated initially in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and for the greater time in St Vincent’s, Elm Park.

In latter years Jim was a daily Mass-goer at St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen. He was able to ride his bicycle to St Clare’s up to the final six months or so of his life, when his lifelong friend Jimmy Hurley called to bring him to the church.

Jim was bereaved in December 2011 by the death of his wife Annette, who also succumbed to cancer and died at the age of 52. Later he took part in a parish pilgrimage to Lourdes, a trip Annette had hoped to make.

Very much an outdoors type, Jim loved to bring his dog Fly, a Whippet and Hound breed, for a daily walk up the Barrow Track.

A dedicated family man, Jim’s passing creates a huge void in the lives of his four children, grandchildren, granddaughter and brother, who survive him.

Jim reposed in Carpenter’s Funeral Home, Graiguecullen on Friday 5 November, when prayers were led that evening by Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin. Fr Dunphy brought Holy Communion to Jim’s home when he was unable to attend Mass. In Fr John’s absence, the bringing of communion to Jim was by Eucharistic Minister Marguerite Byrne.

His remains were removed on Saturday morning to St Clare’s, where Fr John celebrated Jim’s funeral Mass, when the hymns were sung by the Poor Clare Sisters, to whom Jim had a great devotion.

Guards of honour were provided by Graiguecullen GAA Club, by members of Leah’s (granddaughter) sporting clubs St Fiacc’s Girls Soccer Club and Graiguecullen Ladies juveniles.

Significant symbols of Jim’s life brought to the altar at the start of Mass were a packet of his favourite Pall Mall Red 100 cigarettes; the lead for his dog Fly; a Graigucullen GAA flag; and the prayers he recited each day.

Readings at Mass were by Sharon Byrne (niece) and Aoife Horan, Jim’s daughter-in-law to be. Prayers of the Faithful were recited by Leah Nelson (granddaughter), Ross Murphy, partner of Jim’s daughter Karen, Sophie Nelson (granddaughter) and Seamus Nelson (son).

A eulogy to Jim was delivered by Lorraine Farrell (relative), having been composed by his daughter Karen.

In the tribute, Karen referred to her heartbreak at the loss of her Dad, whom she described as her best friend. She referred to the banter they would have when Karen drove Jim for treatment to St Vincent’s.

She extended sincere thanks to the nurses and carers who looked after Jim throughout his illness, also thanking his best friends Jimmy and Pat. Karen also thanked the community of Graiguecullen for all the expressions of sympathy the Nelson family had received, mentioning particularly Jim’s neighbours in Sleaty Street.

Karen also expressed her deep gratitude to her best friend Emma, whom she described as “one in a million”. She also thanked her partner Ross, also referring to her own children Jack and Leah, “who helped me look after Dad every day and never complained”.

Karen said Jim loved to have the chat with her aunts and uncles and his own nieces, while Ross’s father Les had also helped out, with Andy and Anne in her (Karen’s) workplace accommodated her in every way.

Following Mass, Jim was laid to rest in Sleaty New Cemetery, with Fr Dunphy reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

He is mourned by his children Thomas (Clogh, Castlecomer), Karen (Heather Hill Square, Graiguecullen), Seamus (Palatine, Carlow) and Seán (Sleaty Street), brother Ollie, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, Karen’s partner Ross, Seamus’s partner Aoife, Thomas’s partner Mags, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.