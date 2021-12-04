Riverside memorial idea benched

A PROPOSAL for a Carlow County Council committee to erect a bench on the Barrow Track in honour of Senator Patrick Bergin was rejected on the grounds that it was outside of the committee’s remit.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace had put forward a notice of motion that Carlow Municipal District should “place a plaque on a bench overlooking the sugar factory on the River Barrow in honour of the late Carlow senator Patrick Bergin to remember how he led the sugar factory workers on a strike for better pay”.

The matter was referred by the municipal district to the Carlow County Council Centenary Committee for consideration.

Eamonn Brophy, senior executive officer, received a reply from the committee, which stated that it was outside their remit to erect such a plaque and the letter was included in the agenda at November’s MD meeting.

‘The remit … extends only to commemorating the 100th anniversary of historical events, principally during the period of the decade of centuries 1913 to 1923 and accordingly, the placing of the plaque in this instance would be outside the remit of the centenary committee,’ the letter said.

It continued that ‘the centenary committee acknowledges the contribution made by the Bergin family to Carlow’s social and cultural heritage and notes that a series of heritage events is being planned to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Carlow sugar factory running up to 2015’.