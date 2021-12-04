The Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service is back!

This Christmas, the Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service returns in aid of Barnardos.

Cadbury Secret Santa is returning for its fourth year to give chocolate lovers around the country the chance to secretly send a chocolatey treat to someone they love.

There is no greater time of year to show someone you love them; and no better way to do it, than with the secret gift of Cadbury chocolate!

This December, the Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service will be touring around the country, visiting a host of outdoor locations.

People can take part by pre-booking a slot for the Secret Santa Postal Service at http://www.universe.com/cadburysecretsanta.

Once you have secured your ticket, you can visit a postal service near you and choose a bar of Cadbury Chocolate to send to a loved one in the Republic of Ireland, all free of charge.

This year, the Cadbury Secret Santa activation is happening in aid of Barnardos, to help fund their vital work at an extremely difficult time of year for some.

For every Secret Santa package sent at a Cadbury event this Christmas, Cadbury will donate €2 to Barnardos (T&C’s apply).

Further donations to Barnardos can be made at each location of the Secret Santa Postal Service, or directly on the Barnardos website www.barnardos.ie.

The Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service will be popping up at 9 different locations around Ireland including Carlow Shopping Centre – 2:30pm to 5pm, 19 December 2021

They’ll also be in Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge, 10am – 5pm, 18 December 2021 and Kilkenny Parade 10am to 12:30, 19 December 2021

For more information about the Cadbury Secret Santa Postal Service and to reserve your spot, visit the ticketing site http://www.universe.com/cadburysecretsanta.